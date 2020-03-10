Coronavirus

CVS to waive delivery fees for prescriptions due to coronavirus outbreak

Beginning immediately, CVS Pharmacy will waive delivery fees for prescription drugs due to the coronavirus outbreak.

CVS cited guidance from the CDC that advises people at higher risk for coronavirus to stay home as much as possible.

Aetna, which is a CVS health company, is waiving early refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance drugs.

Aetna is offering the waiver to all members with pharmacy benefits administered through CVS Caremark.

The insurance company is also offering 90-day maintenance medication prescriptions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscvsprescription drugs
CORONAVIRUS
State of Emergency declared in NC for coronavirus
New York governor orders containment zone in New Rochelle
Coronavirus NY: 25 new cases in New York, governor says
Cruise ship with 21 coronavirus patients arrives in California
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State of Emergency declared in NC for coronavirus
2 Camp Lejeune Marines killed in Iraq
Baby, 3 others killed in Halifax County crash
The 411: 'Mulan' star Liu Yifei talks about Coronavirus worries
How to change your travel plans amid COVID-19 concerns
5 more Wake County residents test positive for coronavirus
Can you catch COVID-19 from cash?
Show More
Mich. primary could make or break Sanders' campaign
How did coronavirus start? Here are answers to your COVID-19 questions
Clorox wipes now OK to use on iPhones
Body found inside car in Durham parking lot
Fifth Third Bank sued for opening fraud customer accounts
More TOP STORIES News