'COVID arm': Some develop delayed skin reaction after Moderna vaccine shot

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=9631637" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The COVID-19 vaccine is the key to getting out of the pandemic, but experts worry that false information and rumors will keep people from getting the shot. We spoke with experts to dispel the myths and provide the most up-to-date information when it comes to vaccines.