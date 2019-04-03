Research Triangle Academy in Durham evacuated due to carbon monoxide leak

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Students at a Durham charter school were evacuated Wednesday morning after a carbon monoxide leak in the building.The leak was reported before 10 a.m.Research Triangle Academy school officials told ABC11 the carbon monoxide level present was higher than the allowed level.So far, no injuries have been reported.The school issued the following statement after the incident:"This morning our school experienced an HVAC-related facilities issue. The appropriate facilities and safety officials were called immediately, and are currently working to remediate the issue. Providing a safe and secure learning environment for our scholars is one of our highest priorities. We anticipate school will resume as normally scheduled tomorrow."School officials said classes should be as scheduled tomorrow.According to the CDC, more than 10,000 people are poisoned by carbon monoxide each year.