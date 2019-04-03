Health & Fitness

Research Triangle Academy in Durham evacuated due to carbon monoxide leak

EMBED <>More Videos

Students at a Durham charter school were evacuated Wednesday morning after a carbon monoxide leak in the building.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Students at a Durham charter school were evacuated Wednesday morning after a carbon monoxide leak in the building.

The leak was reported before 10 a.m.

Research Triangle Academy school officials told ABC11 the carbon monoxide level present was higher than the allowed level.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

The school issued the following statement after the incident:

"This morning our school experienced an HVAC-related facilities issue. The appropriate facilities and safety officials were called immediately, and are currently working to remediate the issue. Providing a safe and secure learning environment for our scholars is one of our highest priorities. We anticipate school will resume as normally scheduled tomorrow."

School officials said classes should be as scheduled tomorrow.

According to the CDC, more than 10,000 people are poisoned by carbon monoxide each year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdurhamhealthcarbon monoxideschool
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 in custody after person shot near Durham County courthouse
Wegmans announces opening date for Raleigh store
Woman credits electroshock therapy with improving her depression
Indiana school district making sure students don't go hungry
Live: Testimony continues in triple murder trial of Jonathan Sander
Rise Biscuits and Donuts to change its name
Alcohol sales at NC college sporting events one step closer
Show More
Hit-and-run driver surrenders after slamming into 9-year-old
Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman to appear in court
Raleigh run club provides safe environment for LGBTQ runners and allies
Woman buys 204 pairs of shoes, donates them to Nebraska flood victims
Officials: Chinese woman carrying malware arrested at Mar-a-Lago
More TOP STORIES News