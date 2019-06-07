Health & Fitness

Elevated bacteria levels prompt warning for swimmers at public access area in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WTVD) -- Swimmers are being warned against going too far into the water at one South Carolina beach this weekend.

A swimming advisory is in effect for a public access point in North Myrtle Beach at 17th Avenue South.

Health officials said enterococcus bacteria levels in the water at that location exceed state and federal standards.

Visitors can still wade, fish and collect shells in the area. However, anyone with open sores or lesions are advised to stay out of the water.

Visitors are also advised to avoid swallowing the water.

Health officials will continue to test the water and will lift the swimming advisory as soon as bacteria levels return to normal.
