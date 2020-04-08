Durham changes emergency response requirements during coronavirus pandemic

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fewer first responders may arrive for certain emergencies in Durham due to new guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.The virus has changed so many things around the world over the last few months. Now, Durham County and the City of Durham are changing response requirements for certain emergency calls.Firefighters will now only respond to the most critical medical emergencies. Critical medical emergencies are things like cardiac arrest and motor vehicle accidents.EMS will continue to respond to all medical emergencies and can still call fire crews if additional aid is required."These temporary changes are in response to the COVID-19 crisis that has gripped the nation, and will only be for the duration of the pandemic," Durham County EMS Assistant Chief Van Vleet said. "We continue to urge our residents to stay home during this time, and only travel for essential needs, such as food and medical appointments. Together, we can slow the spread of this virus and return to normal as soon as possible."Volunteer fire departments in Durham County will continue to assist on calls as needed.