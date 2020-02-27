Coronavirus: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US

The pandemic has affected the economy, travel and politics and sparked fear among Americans as health officials warn the public to prepare for "significant disruption."
Here is what we know about the outbreak so far:
What is a coronavirus? Is it the same as COVID-19?
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause the common cold; others found in bats, camels and other animals have evolved into more severe illnesses.
The coronavirus referenced in news headlines is a newly identified strand, officially named COVID-19.
The new virus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019 and has since spread globally. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these first reported cases had links to a live animal market, suggesting the outbreak started from animal-to-person spread.
Coronaviruses are responsible for two other recent outbreaks: the 2003 SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) outbreak and the 2012 MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) outbreak.
What are the symptoms? How does it spread?
Patients with COVID-19 experience mild to severe respiratory illnesses. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing and can appear two to 14 days after exposure, according to the CDC.
Around 80 percent of confirmed Chinese cases were mild, the New York Times reported, and the overall fatality rate is around 2.3% in China. Comparatively, the seasonal flu has a mortality rate of about 0.1 percent.
The coronavirus mainly spreads from human to human. Like the common cold, the virus is transmitted when a person coughs or sneezes.
It's also possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface with the virus on it before touching their mouth, face or eyes.
The CDC said researchers believe the virus is less contagious than measles but are currently investigating how efficiently the virus spreads.
What can I do to prevent myself from getting sick? Do face masks actually work?
Here are protective measures everyone can take, according to the World Health Organization:
Even though many images used for coronavirus-related news coverage show people wearing face masks, the CDC advises healthy people not to wear them.
Sick people, however, should wear masks in order to prevent the spread of germs.
Face masks are also recommended for health care professionals and people who care for individuals with respiratory illness symptoms. WHO recommends a rational use of masks and respirators in order to avoid an unnecessary shortage for people who need them.
How can I prepare for a potential outbreak in the United States?
Keep a 30-day supply of food staples and medication in your home, the New York Times recommends. This is especially important for people who need prescription medication in case the outbreak triggers global shortages of specific ingredients.
Also, families should have a plan in case a family member falls ill.
Parents should assess childcare options in case schools close, and employees should figure out a plan if going to work is not an option, according to Dr. Tomas Aragon, a San Francisco public health officer and epidemiologist.
How many cases are confirmed globally? In the United States?
John Hopkins University pulled real-time data from WHO, the CDC and other government sources to track global cases of COVID-19. CLICK HERE to access this dashboard.
Who is more vulnerable to the coronavirus?
The disease does not discriminate based on race or ethnicity. People of Asian descent, including Chinese Americans, are not more likely to get COVID-19.
One group, however, appears less likely to fall ill: Children. The New York Times, citing a JAMA report, reported that few children appear to develop severe symptoms.