Eyewitness News Investigates: The Silent Struggle

The half-hour of special coverage explored COVID-19 loss to loneliness and repeated racial trauma.
Then, in a town hall conversation called the "Silent Struggle," Amber Rupinta and a panel of experts answered questions including how to cope with grief and how to talk to children who are struggling during the pandemic.
Panelists include:
- Dr. Mehul Mankad: Chief Medical Officer with Alliance Health
- Dr. Nerissa Price: Medical Director of WakeMed's Behavioral Community Case Management
- Dr. Ashly Gaskin-Wasson: Owner of PACT in Durham and a Racial Trauma Therapist
- Dr. Katherine Knutson: United Healthcare (Sponsor)
Mental Health Awareness: How a guided meditation works