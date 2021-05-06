Dr. Mehul Mankad: Chief Medical Officer with Alliance Health

Dr. Nerissa Price: Medical Director of WakeMed's Behavioral Community Case Management

Dr. Ashly Gaskin-Wasson: Owner of PACT in Durham and a Racial Trauma Therapist

Dr. Katherine Knutson: United Healthcare (Sponsor)

ABC11 kicked off Mental Health Awareness Month with Eyewitness News Investigates: The Silent Struggle.The half-hour of special coverage explored COVID-19 loss to loneliness and repeated racial trauma.Then, in a town hall conversation called the "Silent Struggle," Amber Rupinta and a panel of experts answered questions including how to cope with grief and how to talk to children who are struggling during the pandemic.