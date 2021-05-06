Health & Fitness

Eyewitness News Investigates: The Silent Struggle

ABC11 kicked off Mental Health Awareness Month with Eyewitness News Investigates: The Silent Struggle.

The half-hour of special coverage explored COVID-19 loss to loneliness and repeated racial trauma.

Then, in a town hall conversation called the "Silent Struggle," Amber Rupinta and a panel of experts answered questions including how to cope with grief and how to talk to children who are struggling during the pandemic.

Panelists include:

  • Dr. Mehul Mankad: Chief Medical Officer with Alliance Health
  • Dr. Nerissa Price: Medical Director of WakeMed's Behavioral Community Case Management
  • Dr. Ashly Gaskin-Wasson: Owner of PACT in Durham and a Racial Trauma Therapist
  • Dr. Katherine Knutson: United Healthcare (Sponsor)


Mental Health Awareness: How a guided meditation works
Dr. Mehul Mankad, Chief Medical Officer with Alliance Health, leads a guided meditation.

