Health & Fitness

First drone delivery of transplant organ in Baltimore

EMBED <>More Videos

First drone delivery of transplant organ in Baltimore - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on April 29, 2019.

BALTIMORE, Md. -- History was made in Baltimore. For the first time, a donor organ was delivered for transplant by a drone.

The kidney was flown a few miles from a site in West Baltimore to the University of Maryland Medical Center across town.

The specially designed drone was able to monitor the organ in flight.

The project was a collaboration between the medical center and the university's medical and engineering schools.

There were dozens of test flights, with deliveries of blood, saline, and a NON-viable kidney, before this actual delivery.

The recipient was a 44-year-old woman who'd been on dialysis for 8 years. She called the feat "amazing."

The team said it took a lot of planning, but it was worth it.

"This is a major step toward reinventing the way the current system that organs are moved. And I think we help a lot of people this way. It might take a long time, but this is the first step," says Dr. Joseph Scalea, transplant surgeon.

Many times transporting an organ is complicated. It can involve an expensive chartered flight or a commercial flight that runs the risk of being delayed, so doctors say using a drone could make a big difference.

The engineering school is already working on a larger unmanned aircraft which can fly farther and in difficult weather conditions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckorgan donationsdroneskidney transplant
TOP STORIES
Man, 91, with dementia found dead after wandering away from Airbnb
Raleigh prison guard under investigation after 'feeling cute' social media post
How drugs are smuggled into NC without crossing the southern border
Durham police investigating after 14-year-old boy shot walking home
Apex police: Fatal officer-involved shooting started with noise complaint
Coachella puppies tossed in dumpster open eyes in new pics
Welcome home! 75 Fort Bragg soldiers return home from Afghanistan
Show More
Electric scooters will soon scoot out of Raleigh and into Durham
Man arrested after exposing himself in parking lot of North Raleigh shopping center
LIST: Street closures for the NC teachers rally in Raleigh
Local garden shop encourages gardeners to grow, donate fresh produce
'Umbrella' Art Exhibit in Fayetteville comes down due to safety concerns
More TOP STORIES News