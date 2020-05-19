Health & Fitness

Free coronavirus antibody testing available during blood drive at PNC Arena

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Two Triangle hospitals are joining forces to give thousands of people free COVID-19 antibody testing.

The catch: those people must donate blood.

UNC REX and WakeMed Health are partnering with The Blood Connection for a large community blood drive at PNC Arena.

The blood drive is scheduled for May 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Donors are encouraged to sign up and set an appointment here.

All blood donors will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test. A COVID-19 antibody test is not a diagnostic test. It only determines if the person has antibodies for COVID-19 in their system.

For other viruses, the presence of antibodies can mean the person has a layer of protection against getting the virus. However, the science is still unclear if that is the case for COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as top federal government scientists such as Anthony Fauci have all said there is no proof yet that someone with COVID-19 antibodies is immune to getting COVID-19.
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
