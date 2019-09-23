Caregivers Corner

Caregivers Corner Q&A: How to reduce sundowning for your loved one with dementia

By
In this segment of Caregivers Corner, Nicole is answering questions and offering advice to those who are caring for their loved one with dementia.

Nicole addresses questions about knowing what kind of dementia your loved one is facing, how to deal with a loved one with dementia who is flipping their days and nights and what's the deal with in-patient hospice?

Watch in the media player above.

If you are caregiving for a loved one and would like to get connected with others in our community that are walking the same path join ABC11's Caregivers Corner moderated by Nicole Clagett. The group has over 800 people supporting one another and sharing wonderful information and resources daily.

More helpful tips can be found on ABC11's Caregivers Corner section.

