Hundreds sick after eating at NC church barbecue

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --Hundreds of cases of stomach and digestive illnesses have been reported in Kannapolis after a fundraising church barbecue.
Officials initially said at least 13 people were ill, but that number quickly rose to nearly 300, WSOC reports.
Cabarrus County health officials said everyone who got sick ate at the Poplar Tent Presbyterian Church's annual barbecue.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
As of 11 a.m. on Monday, the Cabarrus Health Alliance received over 200 emails reporting for 468 people. Of those, 62 percent reported being ill and 38 percent reported no symptoms, the Independent Tribune reports.
Those who are sick have reported vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps.
So far, the source of the illness has not been determined.
The church has hosted the annual barbecue for more than 70 years.
Eventgoers told WSOC that this is the first time it has seen any illness or issues.