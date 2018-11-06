HEALTH & FITNESS

Hundreds sick after eating at NC church barbecue

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds of cases of stomach and digestive illnesses have been reported in Kannapolis after a fundraising church barbecue. (WSOC)

By
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Hundreds of cases of stomach and digestive illnesses have been reported in Kannapolis after a fundraising church barbecue.

Officials initially said at least 13 people were ill, but that number quickly rose to nearly 300, WSOC reports.

Cabarrus County health officials said everyone who got sick ate at the Poplar Tent Presbyterian Church's annual barbecue.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, the Cabarrus Health Alliance received over 200 emails reporting for 468 people. Of those, 62 percent reported being ill and 38 percent reported no symptoms, the Independent Tribune reports.

Those who are sick have reported vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps.

So far, the source of the illness has not been determined.

The church has hosted the annual barbecue for more than 70 years.

Eventgoers told WSOC that this is the first time it has seen any illness or issues.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbarbecuenorth carolina newshealthchurchfundraiserfood poisoningNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Chickenpox outbreak in North Carolina sickens 29
Duncan Hines recalls popular cake mixes because of salmonella fears
Nearly 1,000 human teeth found in walls of building
Are lovers of black coffee psychopaths? What the research says
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Bojangles' to be sold in 2019
Amber Alert: Tip line set up for abducted Lumberton 13-year-old
NC Voting 2018: Midterm Elections Guide
2M North Carolinians have already voted in midterm elections
NC Voting 2018: Get to know the candidates seeking your vote
Election Day 2018: Report problems at the polls
Gas prices to come down in NC
NC election to watch: George Holding vs. Linda Coleman
Show More
Teen shot while praying inside Texas home
$10 Hamilton tickets available via lottery
What you need to know: Constitutional amendments on NC ballots
Residents cope as repair work continues on Orange Co. water main break
Facebook removes 'compromised' accounts hours before midterm election
More News