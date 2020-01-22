Mumps case confirmed at UNC-Chapel Hill

According to an Alert Carolina, the student may have been infectious from Jan. 11-18.
Symptoms from exposure from the student could develop between Jan. 23 and Feb 12.
Those who were in direct contact with the student have been contacted directly. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mumps can be transmitted by coughing, sneezing, talking in close quarters, sharing food or beverages and touching a surface after an infected person without washing hands.
Mumps is a viral illness known for causing puffy cheeks and swollen jaws.
Symptoms include:
Symptoms usually begin 16-18 days after exposure, but the range can be as short as 14 days and as long as 25 days from the exposure. People with mumps are most infectious two days before their symptoms begin but may be infectious up to seven days before onset of symptoms.
If you develop symptoms of mumps, (especially facial swelling on one or both sides), you should stay home, away from others, and call Campus Health at 919-966-6603 (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or 919-966-6573 (Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.), the University Employee Occupational Health Clinic at 919-966-9119 or your healthcare provider prior to visiting the clinic.