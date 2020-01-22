mumps

Mumps case confirmed at UNC-Chapel Hill

(Shutterstock)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- One University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student has a confirmed case of the mumps, according to a university alert sent out Wednesday.

According to an Alert Carolina, the student may have been infectious from Jan. 11-18.

Symptoms from exposure from the student could develop between Jan. 23 and Feb 12.

Those who were in direct contact with the student have been contacted directly. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mumps can be transmitted by coughing, sneezing, talking in close quarters, sharing food or beverages and touching a surface after an infected person without washing hands.

Mumps is a viral illness known for causing puffy cheeks and swollen jaws.

Symptoms include:
  • fever
  • unusual tiredness
  • loss of appetite
  • muscle aches
  • headache
  • swollen salivary glands


    • Symptoms usually begin 16-18 days after exposure, but the range can be as short as 14 days and as long as 25 days from the exposure. People with mumps are most infectious two days before their symptoms begin but may be infectious up to seven days before onset of symptoms.

    If you develop symptoms of mumps, (especially facial swelling on one or both sides), you should stay home, away from others, and call Campus Health at 919-966-6603 (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or 919-966-6573 (Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.), the University Employee Occupational Health Clinic at 919-966-9119 or your healthcare provider prior to visiting the clinic.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnesschapel hillillnessuncmumpsviral
    Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    MUMPS
    Seattle students ordered to get vaccinations
    Mumps outbreak spreads at Elon, High Point universities
    Possible mumps outbreak sickens High Point University students
    206 measles cases in 11 states already in 2019, CDC reports
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Dogs seized in Orange Co. animal cruelty case up for adoption
    LIVE: Trump impeachment trial opening arguments begin
    VIDEO: Driver slams into car parked in Raleigh driveway
    Sampson County man charged in shooting death of Hope Mills man
    Christian McCaffrey gives Marine tickets to Super Bowl LIV
    NC man serenades wife as she battles brain cancer
    How Texas couple erased more than $100K in debt in 2 years
    Show More
    Another NC county passes 2nd Amendment Sanctuary measure
    The 411: Age is just a number for WWII vet
    Coronavirus kills 17 in China; US has 1 confirmed case by CDC
    Man accused of killing boss because he was pro-Trump
    Duke, UNC, NCSU release 2020 football schedule
    More TOP STORIES News