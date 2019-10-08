Mumps outbreak spreading at Elon, High Point universities

New cases of the mumps are being diagnosed at two North Carolina universities.High Point University confirmed eight new cases of mumps.The highly contagious students have been quarantined on a separate area of campus and the common areas they shared are being disinfected.Also, Elon University reported three new mumps cases -- bringing the total number of cases to six on the Alamance County campus.The university said it's continuing to offer vaccinations to students and staff and are working to identify anyone with possible symptoms of mumps.The viral infection primarily affects a person's salivary glands.Mumps symptoms include swollen salivary glands, pain, fever, headache, muscle aches and fatigue.