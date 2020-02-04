Health & Fitness

Worried about the warm weather and ticks? Here's what you can do

By
If you've been taking advantage of the mild winter North Carolina has been blessing us with, don't be surprised to find you're not alone.

Above-average temperatures in December and January mean ticks could be on the prowl.

Dr. Alexis Barbarian is the State of North Carolina's Entomologist.

"So, when it's cold, they'll go into the leaf litter and kind of digest their last blood meal," she said of ticks.

Think of it like this - when it's cold, ticks go into a hibernation of sorts. When it warms up, they climb to the top of blades of grass, looking for a host to latch onto.

"Because it's been warm in December and January, ticks are definitely active," Dr. Barbarian said.

A stroll through the woods means not only a tick bite for you, but for your pets. The state of North Carolina has the Tick Program, where veterinarians send ticks from their fur-patients into the state.

"We are still getting ticks in November, December, even January," Dr. Barbarian said.

If you fear a tick-borne illness, there is some good news. Dr. Barbarian says that a tick has to be attached to you for nearly 20 hours before it can transmit all but one disease. "Which is powassan encephalitis.... Which we haven't seen in North Carolina."

To protect yourself from ticks:
  • Wear long sleeves and pants
  • Wear Deet, or other EPA approved repellents
  • Consider clothing with permethrin, which kills ticks upon contact


    • For your pets, see your veterinarian to determine what the best flea and tick repellant is best for your furbaby.

    After every stroll outside, make sure you are checking yourself over thoroughly for ticks.
