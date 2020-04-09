Coronavirus

Neighbors surprise mom returning from hospital after giving birth during coronavirus pandemic

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Neighbors put up balloons and a flag to welcome a newborn and his mom to their home in Northeast Raleigh.

"I'm so grateful for my neighbors," Christina Gomes said. "I want to say thank you to everyone."

Christina gave birth to her son, Maximus, Monday. Her husband, Patrick, said he stayed with them at the hospital but couldn't leave because of coronavirus concerns.

SEE ALSO: Pregnant women use virtual visits with doctors during pandemic

Still, he was desperate to have something special for his wife and son when they arrived at home. So he turned to Nextdoor, asking if somebody could "put some balloons on our mailbox. It would make my wife so happy."

Patrick said he would have called a florist, but all of them were closed due to COVID-19.

"So it's like, how am I going to do this?" he said. "I figured a couple people would respond. I really didn't expect anything at all."

Coronavirus: Tracking North Carolina COVID-19 cases

But dozens of neighbors posted congratulatory messages and offered to help out.

Due to the coronavirus, the Gomeses couldn't have visitors or their 3-year-old daughter, Clairese, at the hospital. What's supposed to be a happy time was suddenly filled with some sadness and fear.

"We are excited but we are scared because everybody was praying for us that we were going to the hospital," Christina said. "Sometimes people get exposed by going to the hospital."

"It sucks not having family or friends being able to come to the hospital," Patrick said. "But it's almost like when I put those pictures up-just so many comments. It's almost like an extended family, of sort, neighbors."

Another reason his post may have resonated with so many: Patrick said with all the coronavirus deaths, this is life.

"It gives me a lot of joy with everything that's going on in the world, for neighbors to come out and just show humanity at its best," Patrick said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessraleighbabycoronaviruspregnancygood news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 LATEST: 245 total positive cases reported in Durham County
'GMA,' Feeding America hold Day of Hope on food insecurity
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Carolina Hurricanes leadership talks hockey after coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: 245 total positive cases reported in Durham County
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Gov. Cooper new executive order means stricter rules for stores
Answering your questions about NC unemployment benefits
Where is your stimulus check? Don't let scammers steal it
Fewer cars, cleaner air? Scientists study this byproduct of COVID-19
Restaurants offering to-go Easter meals
Show More
Fayetteville healthcare worker sends children away to prevent COVID-19 exposure
Crews find body of missing teen at Falls Lake
Unable to visit, family prays for heart patient outside Duke hospital
Wake County high schools seniors to be graded pass/fail
Carolina Hurricanes leadership talks hockey after coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News