Coronavirus: Tracking North Carolina COVID-19 cases

By Maggie Green
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As COVID-19 continues to spread through North Carolina, ABC11 is breaking down the data behind the impact of the virus on the Tar Heel state.

Testing Numbers



To date, 3,651 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been reported in North Carolina.



State labs are working with universities and private labs to test COVID-19 patients across the state.



State health officials have said health care workers, first responders and those at high-risk for severe complications from COVID-19 are the first priority for testing. That means that state case totals may not reflect a complete picture of the spread of the illness across the state, since health officials asked residents with mild symptoms to self-monitor and self-quarantine until their symptoms subside.

In fact, North Carolina ranks 38th in the nation for number of tests completed per million residents.



Around the world, people older than 65 and those with underlying medical conditions--such as heart conditions, lung conditions, asthma and diabetes--are at greater risk of severe illness and death.





Across the country, epidemiologists noted that members of the black community are dying from COVID-19 at a higher rate than people of other races. North Carolina is no exception.



Hospital Response


A study in the Journal of the American Medical Association estimates 15 percent of COVID-19 patients will develop serious symptoms and need to be hospitalized.

While North Carolina hospitals have been increasing their capacity for patients, models from epidemiologists and data scientists show that if Gov. Roy Cooper's Stay-at-Home order is lifted in its entirety on April 29, there is a greater than 50 percent chance that hospitals will become overwhelmed and won't have enough beds for their patients.

An ABC11 investigation showed that hospitals could run out of available beds if just 1.5 percent of the state population gets COVID-19.



And of course, available beds are not the only challenge hospitals are facing. Last week, President Donald Trump said the federal strategic stockpile of personal protective equipment--a supply from which every state is frantically trying to pull resources--is nearly depleted.



Unemployment


According to national data updated Thursday, 16.6 million Americans--roughly one in 10 workers-- have lost their jobs in the past three weeks. North Carolina is not immune to the economic crisis. As of April 9, nearly 500,000 people had filed for unemployment benefits in the state, according to a news release from the Department of Employment Security.



Social Distancing


According to anonymized cellphone location data, in the days following the order, North Carolinians drastically reduced their movement. As of March 30, the average North Carolinian has reduced the distance they travel each day by 68 percent since the outbreak began. In Durham County, residents are traveling just 0.06 miles each day.



