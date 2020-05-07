Coronavirus

The Racial Divide: How minorities are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We know COVID-19 doesn't discriminate. Anyone can get it.

But we also know this virus is impacting people differently.

"This crisis is magnifying cracks that have long existed in our healthcare system, and we ignore them now at our own risk," Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, has said.

African Americans and Hispanics make up a higher percentage of the state's coronavirus cases than their percentage of the population.



"Health disparities and health inequities did not begin with this pandemic," Dr. Cohen has said. "We must look at ways in which our current health system may be continuing to reproduce these inequalities."

State health data shows us that black North Carolinians are more likely to have a chronic health condition, putting them at higher risk for serious complications from COVID-19. Black North Carolinians are also less likely than their white counterparts to have seen a doctor in the last 12 months.

But the disparity doesn't just appear in healthcare. The same story plays out in access to wealth, food, housing and education.

Not to mention, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says minority groups are over-represented in jails and prisons, where this virus can spread quickly with deadly results.

We're laying out the problem and offering possible solutions to improve the health of our communities together with our special investigation -- COVID-19 Pandemic: The racial divide.

RELATED COVERAGE:
Minorities, more likely to have jobs that make them 'essential workers,' disproportionately affected by COVID-19

Minorities at a disadvantage when it comes to online schooling in North Carolina

Watch the full special in the media player above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynchealthcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicafrican americanshispanic
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: Raleigh DMV employee tests positive for COVID-19
NC sees more than twice as many COVID-19 deaths as flu deaths
Virtual story time with author Mac Barnett
Experts advise how to get help paying monthly bills
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Raleigh DMV employee tests positive for COVID-19
Experts advise how to get help paying monthly bills
NC sees more than twice as many COVID-19 deaths as flu deaths
Local restaurants brace for looming meat shortage
Family members of Monica Moynan react after ex-boyfriend arrested
IRS: Stimulus checks sent to the deceased must be returned
Mobile auto service swaps cars for disinfecting businesses
Show More
NCDOT's financial struggles mean drivers will see some changes
Thrift stores brace for influx of donations, customers
Raleigh chef offers virtual cooking classes for kids and adults
Experts dismiss US 'murder hornet' worry as hype
Minorities at a disadvantage when it comes to online schooling in NC
More TOP STORIES News