Cost of Carolina

Financial information during the coronavirus pandemic: Unemployment, stimulus bill, loan information and more

People are struggling with finances across the country as we deal with the economic impact of the novel coronavirus.

We're using this page to provide you with resources you may need to manage your money.

Unemployment


Here's how to file for unemployment in North Carolina
What unemployment benefits are there for self-employed and contract workers?
Workers unemployed due to COVID-19 experiencing trouble filing for benefits
Employment Security official addresses website, phone delays and interruptions

Stimulus


Who gets what from $2 trillion coronavirus relief package
Senate unanimously passes $2.2 trillion economic rescue package in response to coronavirus pandemic

Hiring


Sheetz bumps pay by $3, looks to hire 1,300 workers amid increased demand during COVID-19 pandemic

Jobs hiring during coronavirus pandemic include Papa John's, Amazon, Walmart
Walmart hiring as current employees get $350M in cash bonuses
Harris Teeter's parent company Kroger hiring 10,000 extra workers and offering PTO for workers with COVID-19
Instacart hiring 300,000 workers to meet new demand amid coronavirus pandemic

Loans & rent


Worried about price gouging, eviction? AG Josh Stein offers answers
Can't make rent during COVID-19 outbreak? Here's what you need to know
Flexibility available on payments for some mortgages, credit cards, personal loans amid coronavirus outbreak

Taxes


Tax Day pushed back to July 15 amid COVID-19 outbreak, Mnuchin says

Financial tips


Guidance to help you through the coronavirus pandemic

Local economy


Raleigh's plan for Dix Park, affordable housing community to take a huge hit as Wake County preps stay-at-home order
As Congress makes deal on stimulus, North Carolina lawmakers start negotiating their own COVID-19 plans
Wake County Realtors cautiously optimistic as COVID-19 creates uncertainty in home-buying market
Can the US economy reopen by Easter? One Duke economist weighs in on COVID-19 impacts
How to get your money back if your beach vacation is canceled because of coronavirus
