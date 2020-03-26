Sheetz bumps pay by $3, looks to hire 1,300 workers amid increased demand during COVID-19 pandemic

Some potentially good news for the thousands who have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic -- convenience store chain Sheetz is looking to hire 1,300 new people to help respond to increased consumer demand.
The Pennsylvania-based chain is also temporarily increasing the hourly salary by $3 for its 17,000 workers.
"Our employees are the heart and soul of Sheetz and their commitment to serve our customers and communities as an essential business during this critical time has been nothing short of extraordinary," said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc. "This special compensation is just one way to express our gratitude during this difficult time."
Sheetz said the pay raises will remain in effect through at least April 23.
