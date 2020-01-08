abc11 troubleshooter

Finding free online tax filing is easier this year

By
The New Year means it's time to start thinking about filing your taxes.

There are some changes that should make it easier when it comes to finding free online tax filing if you qualify. It's known as the Free File Program and in years past, private tax companies have been accused of hiding or excluding their free products from search engines, like Google and instead diverting users to their paid services.

Under this new deal with the IRS, companies who offer the free online tax filing must include it in organic internet searches and also must use a standardize name so users can easily identify it.

SEE ALSO: Free tax prep? You could qualify for these IRS programs

The key to remember is if you're taking advantage of the free filing, make sure you're on the right site. If you're asked for payment, don't go forward as you more than likely aren't in the right section.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessabc11 troubleshootertaxestroubleshooter
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
Unicorn face mask blamed for burning Apex girl's skin
Holiday spending: How to pay off your debts
Troubleshooter helps Durham driver resolve 2-year fight with auto insurer
Cashback websites: Can you really get paid to shop?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iran launches missiles at Iraq air bases housing US troops: officials
Bicyclist killed in Raleigh crash, police say
Johnston County teen paralyzed following crash
2 dead in Harnett County domestic incident
Going inside the dismal state of Durham public housing
Ukrainian plane crashes near Iran's capital, killing 176
Fayetteville mom recounts 18 hour notice of husband's deployment
Show More
Durham mayor to shuffle funding for McDougald Terrace
Carolina Hurricanes sign Justin Williams for remainder of 2020
Quiet Durham community was backdrop for murder in 2015
Armstrong: Lots of questions ahead for Panthers, new coach Rhule
Family wants upgraded charges against fired Vance County deputy
More TOP STORIES News