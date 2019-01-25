HEALTH & FITNESS

New study reveals actual skinny genes help you stay thin

EMBED </>More Videos

Skinny genes are a real thing, a study suggests. It's in the DNA, they say.

By
Researchers have found that being skinny may be genetic.

A new study has revealed thin people have specific regions in their DNA keeping them slim while having fewer gene variants linked to being overweight.

The study compared the DNA of about 14,000 people. During the research, different genetic variants were added up to create a genetic risk score. This score was found to be lower in thin people and higher in overweight people.

The lead researcher said it may be easy to criticize people for being overweight, but we have far less control over our weight than we might think.

These findings were published this week in the journal PLOS Genetics.

An expert not involved in the study also noted that there are other factors besides genetics that can affect weight gain such diet and exercise.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthweight lossDNAstudyfatu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
'There's still time for activity to increase:' NC DHHS warns of flu
Navy denies claims linked to contaminated Camp Lejeune water
Flu responsible for 23 NC deaths so far this season
A year later, formerly conjoined twins learning to grow independently
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
'That was God at work,' says man who rescued Casey Hathaway
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen government, border wall fight unresolved
Furloughed EPA employee ready to go back to work
Residents finally moving into apartments destroyed by 2017 downtown Raleigh fire
Isaac Hunter's Tavern: A new future for a forgotten history
Uber talks safety process after Raleigh driver arrested mid-ride
Woman drove drunk on vanilla extract: police
Southview HS student charged with having gun on school property
Show More
Man accused of stabbing, raping woman on first date
Troubleshooter: How to spot odometer fraud
Washington Post calls Hunt Library 'must see' spot in Raleigh
Uber ride takes terrifying turn for woman as Raleigh police arrest driver
Top criteria announced in search for UNC Interim Chancellor
More News