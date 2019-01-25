New study reveals actual skinny genes help you stay thin

Researchers have found that being skinny may be genetic.
A new study has revealed thin people have specific regions in their DNA keeping them slim while having fewer gene variants linked to being overweight.
The study compared the DNA of about 14,000 people. During the research, different genetic variants were added up to create a genetic risk score. This score was found to be lower in thin people and higher in overweight people.
The lead researcher said it may be easy to criticize people for being overweight, but we have far less control over our weight than we might think.
These findings were published this week in the journal PLOS Genetics.
An expert not involved in the study also noted that there are other factors besides genetics that can affect weight gain such diet and exercise.
healthweight lossDNAstudyfatu.s. & world
