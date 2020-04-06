Coronavirus

Nurse explains how easy it is to spread germs, even while wearing gloves

SAGINAW, Michigan -- A Michigan nurse is warning people about cross-contamination, even while wearing gloves.

Molly Lixey, an infusion nurse, was frustrated by seeing shoppers improperly using gloves to protect themselves from the coronavirus, so she posted to Facebook to give a warning about cross-contamination and how easily it can happen.

In the video recorded at her home, Lixey simulates a trip to the grocery store. She uses paint to represent the germs, showing how easy it is to spread them through phones and car doors, even while wearing gloves.

Lixey, who has years of ER experience, said it terrifies her "to think people believe they are safe only because they are wearing gloves."

People are "so fearful right now they will do anything to protect themselves, but it's important they do so properly," she said.

RELATED: Should Americans wear masks? Everything you need to know about new CDC guidelines

When it comes to protective coverings, the CDC advised on Friday that face coverings should be worn in public settings such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

However, federal health officials said that does not mean people should stop social distancing.

Watch the video above to see the nurse's entire demonstration.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmichigancoronavirusgermsu.s. & worldnursespandemiccovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 LATEST: 2,870 cases in NC, 33 deaths
Disney on Bway concert stream will benefit artists impacted by COVID-19
N.J. woman gives birth at home after hospital misunderstanding
The NHL's coronavirus pause: How the playoffs could work, new positive tests and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: 2,870 cases in NC, 33 deaths
'Hamilton' musical returns to DPAC in December 2020
Managing your anxiety when there's not much to do
N.J. woman gives birth at home after hospital misunderstanding
23 COVID-19 cases reported at NC assisted-living facility
Americans brace for 'hardest, saddest' week of their lives
Online writing contest gives kids creative outlet
Show More
LA doctor seeing success with hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19
Tiger at NYC zoo tests positive for COVID-19
1-year-old girl shot near Durham's McDougald Terrace
Krispy Kreme gives free doughnuts to health care workers
Thunderstorms possible today, tomorrow
More TOP STORIES News