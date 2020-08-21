RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A pair of Raleigh brothers donated $5,000 to a group that supports frontline workers in Texas.
Dylan and Connor Clark started CopperSAFE, a company that creates masks and neckwear, back in April when COVID-19 cases continued increasing.
The Clark brothers say their company makes some of the most comfortable and versatile face coverings available.
But in addition to that, they've been giving back to the frontline workers who are putting their lives on the line during this pandemic.
In June, the brothers donated $25,000 to WakeMed Foundation. They said their goal is to donate $100,000 in financial support by the end of the year.
So with that goal in mind, the brothers have again donated to frontline workers, with a $5,000 donation going to the COVID-19 Response Fund at Texas Health.
"From the moment each of us first heard the term 'coronavirus' until today, frontline healthcare workers have been there for those stricken by COVID-19," Dylan Clark said. "Day after day, night after night, they have clocked in for their shift, knowing the risks but driven by a call to serve others."
"Our respect for these doctors, nurses and administrators is unending. And today, we are incredibly proud to give back through a donation to Texas Health in recognition of their commitment to help the patients of north Texas during this pandemic," Connor Clark said.
Editor's note: The video in this article is from a previous update on CopperSAFE.
Raleigh brothers make $5,000 donation to frontline workers in Texas
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More