North Carolina woman gets saline injection instead of COVID-19 vaccine

MONROE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina woman and her husband got a saline injection instead of the COVID-19 vaccine.
It happened at a Walgreens in Union County.
"You question how could that even happen," Lisa Strawn said in an interview with WCCB.
Strawn and her husband got vaccinated on March 20--or so they thought.
Hours after they received their vaccines, they got a call from Walgreens asking them to come back in.
"They called us and told us we needed to come back the next day, that there had been a mix-up with our shot."
Strawn said the pharmacists evidently forgot to mix the vaccine into the saline solution.
It remains unclear how may people got the wrong injection.
Walgreens said it immediately contacted everyone affected by the mix-up and rescheduled their vaccine appointment.
The company said it is also investigating what happened and plans to review its own procedures to make sur it never happens again.
