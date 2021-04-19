Health & Fitness

North Carolina woman gets saline injection instead of COVID-19 vaccine

EMBED <>More Videos

Saline injection given instead of COVID-19 vaccine in NC

MONROE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina woman and her husband got a saline injection instead of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It happened at a Walgreens in Union County.

"You question how could that even happen," Lisa Strawn said in an interview with WCCB.

Strawn and her husband got vaccinated on March 20--or so they thought.

Hours after they received their vaccines, they got a call from Walgreens asking them to come back in.

"They called us and told us we needed to come back the next day, that there had been a mix-up with our shot."

Strawn said the pharmacists evidently forgot to mix the vaccine into the saline solution.

It remains unclear how may people got the wrong injection.

Walgreens said it immediately contacted everyone affected by the mix-up and rescheduled their vaccine appointment.

The company said it is also investigating what happened and plans to review its own procedures to make sur it never happens again.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessncvaccineswalgreenscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
12 arrested during Raleigh demonstrations Sunday
Closing arguments begin today in Derek Chauvin trial
Car peppered with bullet holes crashes into Harnett County home
LATEST: Wake County eliminates vaccine waitlist
Vice President Kamala Harris visits NC
NC man describes coming face-to-face with rabid bobcat
Half of US adults now have received at least 1 COVID shot
Show More
Tesla bursts into flames after crash in Houston, killing 2
'I'm back man:' Duke cornerback Mark Gilbert ready for NFL Draft
Austin police ID suspect in Austin shooting that left 3 dead
3 dead, at least 3 injured in shooting at Wisconsin bar
Retired officer with multiple sclerosis skydives with a Golden Knight
More TOP STORIES News