Health & Fitness

Study finds texting program helped 76% quit vaping

EMBED <>More Videos

Texting program shows success with helping people quit vaping

A program that uses text messages to help people quit vaping appears to have some success.

The non-profit "Truth Initiative" studied almost 2,600 people who signed up for the service.

It works by sending texts containing tailored advice, social support, and coping skills.

At the beginning of the year-long trial, all participants reported vaping within the last 30 days, with more than 82% saying they did so within 30 minutes of waking.

At the seven-month follow-up point, just 24% reported vaping during the previous month.

The study did not include teens, which have the highest rate of e-cigarette use.

Results of the research were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association publication JAMA Internal Medicine.

ALSO READ: Australian man says eating chicken brains helped him live to 111
EMBED More News Videos

Australia's oldest-ever man has included eating chicken brains among his secrets to living more than 111 years.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvapingstudy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DA to release SBI findings in shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.
Johnston Co. HVAC contractor accused of taking money, not doing work
NC Zoo had 12 red wolf puppies born in 3 days
Thousands back in PNC as Canes win Game 1 of NHL playoffs
111-year-old Australian recommends eating chicken brains
GAS FINDER: Is there gas near you? Check our map
How to reboot from COVID fatigue? UNC psychiatrist offers tips
Show More
51% of NC stations have no fuel with pipeline back up and running
77 percent of Raleigh employees could return to office by fall: Survey
Long working hours killing hundreds of thousands of people: Study
Body found in Raleigh is that of missing 22-year-old woman, police say
Some in NC choose to still wear masks despite lifted restrictions
More TOP STORIES News