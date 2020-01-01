WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three years ago, aging wasn't on Angela Vega's mind. Surviving was.
The disease that claimed the life of her grandfather in the 1970s would soon become her own - diagnosed with breast cancer.
"I think aging is beautiful," said Vega, a 43-year-old Wake County mom of four. "I want to be 90, I want to be 100 if I can, with wrinkles."
Now Vega shines on social media as a vocal advocate, encouraging not only women, but men, to conduct a monthly self-exam- "Feel It on the First," is what her and others call it.
Many Instagram users have reached out to Vega with questions of how to properly conduct a self-exam, she says. With the looming questions of curiosity of how-to properly, Vega demonstrates on her Instagram account: AngelaMVega
"It's not the breast area," Vega said. "you gotta feel your lymph nodes... or under your arms."
Vega's brother was diagnosed with a precancerous cell.
"It's sad that people think that men are not involved in this. And they are. It's a small percentage, but it's still there."
The National Breast Cancer Foundation reports every year, an estimated 2,190 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and that over 410 diagnoses will be fatal.
Vega is not only vocal for the need for men to be proactive, but for those who think they aren't old enough as well. Vega's youngest daughter sits next to her- the teen had a scare of her own a few months ago.
As a BRCA 2 gene carrier, Vega found the idea of "too young" as inexcusable, and pushed for answers. Fortunately, her daughter was clear.
Wake County mom a champion for breast cancer awareness on social media
