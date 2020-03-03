Coronavirus

What to do if you think you have COVID-19 coronavirus symptoms

More than 100 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in nearly a dozen states across the country as of Monday. Health officials in Seattle announced four more deaths related to the new coronavirus, bringing the total in the U.S. to six.

If you think you are developing symptoms associated with COVID-19 and have reason to believe you have been exposed to the virus, the Centers for Disease Control recommends calling your doctor. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath and can appear up to two weeks after exposure.

Be prepared to discuss your symptoms and explain when and how you think you have been exposed, whether through traveling or through contact with another person known to be infected. It's important to call ahead and not just show up at your doctor's office, the CDC said, to help prevent others from potentially being exposed.

Your doctor will then work with health authorities to determine if a COVID-19 test is warranted. There are a limited number of test kits available, so not all who display symptoms can be tested.

In addition, the CDC recommends that those who are confirmed to be infected or suspect that they could be follow these precautions in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

  • Remain at home unless you are seeking medical care. Within your home, try to remain in a specific room away from other people and use a separate bathroom if possible. Your doctor will work with health authorities to determine how long you should remain in home isolation.
  • Regarding face masks, the agency says those with COVID-19 should "wear a face mask when you are around other people (e.g., sharing a room or vehicle) or pets and before you enter a healthcare provider's office." Click here to learn more about face masks and the new coronavirus.
  • Wash your hands with soap and water often, especially after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
  • Refrain from sharing personal household items like cups, towels and bedding with others in your home.
  • Clean high-touch surfaces like counters, phones, bedside tables and toilets daily. Surfaces that contaminated with body fluids should also be cleaned regularly.
  • Seek medical attention if you think your symptoms are worsening.


Source: CDC.gov

