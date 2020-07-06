What's the risk of COVID-19 spread at day camps?

But that's on hold for some children who attended Raleigh's Millbrook Exchange Park camp who received a letter on Sunday letting them know that someone at the camp tested positive for COVID-19.
The letter lists the symptoms of the novel coronavirus and asks parents to isolate their children for 14 days before returning to camp. Credits or refunds are offered to families who miss days.
The CDC has issued guidance regarding risk level depending on the layout of the day camp. The risk levels are as follows:
Lowest Risk: Small groups of campers stay together all day, each day. Campers remain at least 6 feet apart and do not share objects. Outdoor activities are prioritized. All campers are from the local geographic area (e.g., city, town, county, community).
More Risk: Campers mix between groups but remain at least 6 feet apart and do not share objects. Outdoor activities are prioritized. All campers are from the local geographic area (e.g., community, town, city, or county).
Even More Risk: Campers mix between groups and do not remain spaced apart. All campers are from the local geographic area (e.g., community, town, city, or county).
Highest Risk: Campers mix between groups and do not remain spaced apart. All campers are not from the local geographic area (e.g., community, town, city, or county).
The City of Raleigh had the following precautions in place at the Millbrook Exchange camp:
- Campers were assigned to a group, called a "household," upon arrival at camp
- Each household is limited to 12 participants or less, and assigned to a home base
- Activities have been modified so that any shared equipment is used only by one household or sanitized between household use
- Group contact is limited to no more than two households