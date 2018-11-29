Why snoring could mean bigger health problems for women

New research reveals women who snore may be at higher risk for heart issues.The study of nearly 5,000 women found those who snore may have an enlargement in their heart, which puts them at greater risk for a heart attack and stroke.The symptoms to watch out for are the same as sleep apnea such as fatigue and trouble breathing while sleeping.Researchers suggest that anyone with those symptoms get checked out by their doctor.They hope to do further studies on the health differences between genders and snoring.