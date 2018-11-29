HEALTH & FITNESS

Why snoring could mean bigger health problems for women

EMBED </>More Videos

New research reveals women who snore may be at higher risk for heart issues.

By
New research reveals women who snore may be at higher risk for heart issues.

The study of nearly 5,000 women found those who snore may have an enlargement in their heart, which puts them at greater risk for a heart attack and stroke.

The symptoms to watch out for are the same as sleep apnea such as fatigue and trouble breathing while sleeping.

Researchers suggest that anyone with those symptoms get checked out by their doctor.

They hope to do further studies on the health differences between genders and snoring.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthheart attackNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Life expectancy down in the US due to overdoses, suicides
Leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match
China halts work by team on gene-edited babies
Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled tahini products: CDC
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
No criminal charges expected in death of 6-year-old Maddox Ritch
Former boxer could be most prolific serial killer of all time
Lumberton classmates mourn Hania's death; search for killer continues
Newton Grove police chief arrested after alleged domestic dispute
ABC11 Together: Food donations take on extra meaning following Florence
Could school suspensions largely be a thing of the past?
Couple demands $30M from Sandals, says bride was sexually assaulted by butler
Samuel Oliver-Bruno moved from Georgia detention center, supporters say
Show More
ECU fires head football coach Scottie Montgomery
$299M Hurricane Florence relief bill passes General Assembly
Donations still needed months after Hurricane Florence
Durham Police: Rash of armed robberies appears to target Hispanics
Wake County man accused of 'upskirting' charged in another case
More News