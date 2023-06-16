Heather Mack could plead guilty Friday to federal charges in the 2014 killing of her mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack in Bali.

Heather Mack pleads guilty to US charge in murder of mom, stuffing body in suitcase in Bali

CHICAGO -- Heather Mack returned to a federal courtroom in Chicago Friday where she pleaded guilty to a U.S. charge in connection with the 2014 murder of her mother, Sheila von Wiese Mack, in Bali .

After the judge explained the charge against her, Mack pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to kill a U.S. national.

The 27 year old already spent years in an Indonesian prison for helping in the murder of her mother in 2014.

Mack, from Oak Park, Illinois, has been in federal custody in Chicago on charges here in the states.

She was indicted on conspiracy to commit murder and obstruction of justice charges for allegedly helping to stuff the body of her mother into a suitcase at a luxury resort in Bali with her ex-boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer.

So why isn't this double jeopardy? Legal experts have said the allegations involve two countries with their own laws and jurisdiction, which doesn't violate the U.S. Constitution's prohibition on prosecuting someone twice for the same acts.

The government and defense attorneys informed the judge earlier this month that they were finalizing a plea agreement, so it appears there may be a guilty plea Friday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.