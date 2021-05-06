Business

Heights House boutique hotel officially opens in Raleigh

EMBED <>More Videos

Heights House boutique hotel officially opens in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh's newest boutique hotel officially opens on Thursday.

Heights House Hotel, a small luxury hotel in Raleigh's Boylan Heights neighborhood, is now accepting reservations.

Sarah and Jeff Shepherd purchased and remodeled Montfort Hall, a 10,000 square foot pre-Civil War Italianate-style mansion and turned it into the hotel it is now.

The Origin Raleigh Hotel, Good Day Good Night restaurant opens downtown

Rates start at $229 and vary depending on the season.

The hotel has nine guest rooms, 15-foot ceilings and 10 fireplaces.

Its luxury honeymoon suite is more than 500 square feet and has a King bed, two fireplaces, a clawfoot soaking tub, a bidet, a double vanity, a large sitting area and a private toilet room that is separate from the bath.

A stay at the hotel includes a European style breakfast in the original dining room and front porch terraces, complimentary wine and cheese in the library from 5 to 6 p.m. and cocktails in the parlor in the evening.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessraleighhoteltravelmansion
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Storms bring flash flooding, landslides to western North Carolina
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
More TOP STORIES News