Heights House boutique hotel officially opens in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh's newest boutique hotel officially opens on Thursday.
Heights House Hotel, a small luxury hotel in Raleigh's Boylan Heights neighborhood, is now accepting reservations.
Sarah and Jeff Shepherd purchased and remodeled Montfort Hall, a 10,000 square foot pre-Civil War Italianate-style mansion and turned it into the hotel it is now.
Rates start at $229 and vary depending on the season.
The hotel has nine guest rooms, 15-foot ceilings and 10 fireplaces.
Its luxury honeymoon suite is more than 500 square feet and has a King bed, two fireplaces, a clawfoot soaking tub, a bidet, a double vanity, a large sitting area and a private toilet room that is separate from the bath.
A stay at the hotel includes a European style breakfast in the original dining room and front porch terraces, complimentary wine and cheese in the library from 5 to 6 p.m. and cocktails in the parlor in the evening.
