2 killed in helicopter crash near Interstate 77 in south Charlotte: Report

The accident reportedly happened near Interstate 77 northbound at Nations Ford Road.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- At least two people have been killed in a helicopter crash in south Charlotte Tuesday around noon.

ABC Affiliate WSOC is reporting that the crash happened on I-77 North between Tyvola Road and Nations Ford Road.

Traffic is being rerouted in the area of the crash.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.