animal

NC group outraged after bear found tagged with 'Trump 2020' sticker on collar

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina group of activists are outraged after a black bear was seen wandering with a political sticker on its collar.

The group, Help Asheville Bears (HAB), is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who is able to find out who placed the "Trump 2020' on the bear's collar.

Sheila Chapman tells ABC-affiliate WLOS bear sightings are fairly common in her area. But she noticed something different about this bear, it had a colorful sticker on its collar.

"We have so many places in this world to put stickers and express our political views," Chapman says. "Using a wild animal for that is cruel and inhuman. It's not OK."

After spotting the bear, Chapman reached out to HAB. A spokesperson for the organization says this was not the first time a bear was spotted in Asheville with a political sticker on its collar.

Anyone with information on the bear that was tagged, click here to report a tip.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnorth carolinabear cubvandalismanimalbearnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL
13 cats, 1 rabbit rescued from Fuquay-Varina house
Woman chased by bison at Yellowstone Park
Little dog leads firefighters on chase through busy freeway
Chipmunks, fattened up on acorns, are driving people nuts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Warnings flare up in parts of central NC as Isaias nears
Who will be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine?
Man killed in Raleigh shooting
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
COVID-19 LATEST: 1,341 new cases in NC; hospitalizations dip again
Man dies from injuries after being found shot on Raleigh exit ramp
17-year-old charged in shooting death of Goldsboro man
Show More
Evacuations begin on NC coast as Cooper activates National Guard
Military calls off search for missing troops in CA training accident
Missing teen found alive in woods after 8-day search
Trump renomination at RNC to be held in private without press
New stimulus bill: Pelosi, Mnuchin discuss Saturday negotiations
More TOP STORIES News