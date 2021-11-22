Society

Donations help Helping Hand Mission feed many in need before Thanksgiving

By
Mission feeds many before Thanksgiving through donations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sylvia Wiggins had a smile on her face as she prepared to serve a Sunday meal to people facing a variety of life's challenges.

Many depend on the Helping Hand Mission for food, and Wiggins is grateful for the donors who make it all possible.

Helping Hand Mission receives support from groups like the Ancient Order of the Hibernians, which brought food to the Mission's location on New Bern Avenue on Sunday.

"They have done things for this building, they have really helped the preservation of this antique location here," she said. "Every occasion that they can come and help us out they've been helping us out. The fact that turkeys, which are in such short supply right now, that they are bringing so many of them, that's going to really be a jump start. That's a shot in the arm for us!"

But it's not just organized groups pitching in to help. An 80-year-old woman came by Sunday to drop off some extra sweet potatoes.


"She went to a place where they had leftover sweet potatoes in the garden. She bought us sweet potatoes and food! So we're foraging right now, trying to put together items and continue our program. Because we're still serving people on a daily basis," said Wiggins.

Wiggins hopes others are inspired to do what they can to help, as Helping Hands prepares to celebrate Thanksgiving.

"If you want to go out and eat and have a good meal, give somebody else a meal before you eat," said Wiggins, "And you know you did what you've got to do."
