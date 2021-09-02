Mount Tabor High School shooting marks second in North Carolina this week

Cooper and local leaders will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. after they meet and talk about the two school shootings that have happened in North Carolina this week.
Most recently one student was killed at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem
Hours after the fatal shooting investigators arrested the suspect. The suspect is believed to be a Mount Tabor student but officials have not released officials details on their identity.
The student who was killed was identified as William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr. His age has not been released. Officials also said another student had a seizure and needed medical attention as a result of the trauma of the school shooting.
This is the second school shooting in North Carolina this week. On Monday, a student was shot at New Hanover High School in Wilmington. A 15-year-old was charged in that incident.
"For the second time this week, we have seen a shooting in a North Carolina school," Gov. Roy Cooper said in a tweet. "Our prayers are with the victims, their families and all the students ... I have been briefed by law enforcement and the Department of Public Safety is ready to provide any support necessary. We must work to ensure the safety of students and educators, quickly apprehend the shooter and keep guns off school grounds."
