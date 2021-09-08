weddings

High school sweethearts marry after learning groom, battling cancer, has just weeks to live

EMBED <>More Videos

20-year-old battling cancer marries high school sweetheart in SF

SAN FRANCISCO -- Sergio Soto has been fighting leukemia since he was 15, most of the time with his high school sweetheart, Isabella Cristobal, by his side.

The pair got married in San Francisco, California, on Tuesday, one week after learning Soto has just a few weeks to live.

"No matter what happens with my treatment, or whatever happens, I know she'll always be there, take care of me and stuff. She really makes me happy," Soto said. "So, I knew she was the one for me, so that's why I proposed. She's the love of my life and I really want to be with her forever."

RELATED: Mack & Payson, 3-year-old friends who battled cancer together, reunite for the 1st time

The two 20-year-olds hope their love story will give others hope, especially those battling cancer or those who've lost someone to the disease.

Cristobal had this message: Be positive like Sergio, stay strong and live life one day at a time.

They put the wedding together in just one week.

A restaurant donated the venue as well as food and drinks.

A bridal boutique donated the gown and the tux is from Men's Wearhouse.

VIDEO: High school sweethearts marry 63 years later
EMBED More News Videos

One Ohio couple is proving that love withstands the test of time: 63 years after graduation, high school sweethearts Bob and Annette Harvey are now married.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscaliforniaromancehigh schoolterminal illnesslovemarriageleukemiaweddingsu.s. & worldweddingcancer
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEDDINGS
Chicago couple bills no-show wedding guests $120
Long Island artist paints live portraits at weddings
'It's great to see': Sales of engagement rings are soaring
Engagement ring sales soar amid pandemic recovery
TOP STORIES
WCPSS board, parents talk masks, COVID protocols in Tuesday meeting
Stolen Fayetteville dog returned home after found in Maryland
LATEST: 71% increase last week in K-12 clusters in NC schools
Garner honors Olympic gold medalist Randolph Ross
7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes near Acapulco
After 9/11, Marines recall being first responders in War on Terror
Show More
Raleigh man struck, killed while riding hybrid scooter, police say
Fort Bragg seeks public input for base's new name
Second-oldest Black-owned bank in US gets $3M from Triangle company
Raleigh restaurants celebrate outdoor dining extension
Woman dies after boat hit hidden sand shoal and ran her over off OBX
More TOP STORIES News