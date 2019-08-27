14 hospitalized when high school volleyball team's bus crashes in NC mountains

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than a dozen people were injured when a bus carrying a high school volleyball team crashed Monday night in North Carolina.

According to WLOS, the bus was carrying the volleyball team for Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy, which is located in Mooresboro, a city in the mountains between Kings Mountain and Columbus.

The team was on its way back from a match when the bus went off the road and down an embankment on N.C. 226.

Fourteen people were taken to area hospitals, one had to be airlifted there. However, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.
