Porsche traveling over 100 mph crashes after car chase in Nash County

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A high speed chase involving a Porsche overnight ended with a deadly crash in Nash County.

The crash happened on US 264 near mile marker 52. Troopers said the driver was thrown out of the car when it crashed, and the impact of the crash snapped the car into two pieces.

It all began in Wake County when North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers tried to pull over a speeding Porsche.

Troopers said the driver was traveling at speeds over 100 miles per hour. The driver reportedly never even slowed down when troopers attempted to make the traffic stop.

The high speed chase continued across the county line and into Nash County, but the Porsche's driver eventually lost control and crashed into some trees.

The identity of the driver has not been released.
