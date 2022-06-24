State troopers collide on I-40 during high-speed chase with motorcyclist

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Interstate 40 is back open after an overnight crash involving two state troopers.SHP said the troopers were chasing a motorcyclist driving over 100 miles an hour.The chase reached a construction zone near Jones Sausage Road and that's where the troopers collided and the motorcycle got away.One of the troopers was transported to a local hospital.No other details have been released at this time.