State troopers collide on I-40 during high-speed chase with motorcyclist

State troopers collide on I-40 during high-speed chase with motorcyclist

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Interstate 40 is back open after an overnight crash involving two state troopers.

SHP said the troopers were chasing a motorcyclist driving over 100 miles an hour.

The chase reached a construction zone near Jones Sausage Road and that's where the troopers collided and the motorcycle got away.

One of the troopers was transported to a local hospital.

No other details have been released at this time.
