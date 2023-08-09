Motorcyclist crashes into soybean field during high-speed chase in Sampson County

SPIVEYS CORNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A police chase in Sampson County ended with a motorcyclist crashing into a soybean field.

It happened around 8:30 p.m., according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they tried to stop a speeding motorcycle on US 13 near Spiveys Corner. The motorcyclist refused to stop.

Troopers chased the motorcyclist into Spiveys Corner and onto US 421 South. Then the motorcyclist turned onto JB Wilson Road; during a curve on that road, the motorcyclist lost control, crossing into the other lane before hitting the ditch and flying into a nearby soybean field.

The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition has not been released.