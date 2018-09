It's time to say goodbye to the immensely popular sea of sunflowers at Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park The good news, the five acres of beautiful blooms will be put to good use.Hundreds of people came out to see the field of bright golden stems all summer, taking selfies and family photos then posting them on social media.The city of Raleigh will harvest the flowers on Thursday and use them for its biodiesel supply.