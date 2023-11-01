A grieving family in Hoke County is crying out for answers after their loved one was shot and killed at a Halloween party.

'You took my soul from me:' Mother of Hoke County murder victim speaks out amid investigation

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A grieving family in Hoke County is crying out for answers after their loved one, 24-year-old Monica Maynor, was shot and killed at a Halloween party last weekend. The Hoke County Sheriff's office has arrested a shooting suspect but the family believes there's more to the story and that others were involved.

Maynor's family told ABC11 they don't have any pictures of her from the night she was killed. Still, they'll never forget how beautiful she looked, getting ready for the party last Friday. They said Monica was growing out her natural hair.

"It was down her back. I had never seen it down her back," Lisa Maynor, Monica Maynor's mother said.

On a whim, the family said Maynor went to the party with her twin brother at a community center on South Old Wire Road. The Hoke County Sheriff's Office said she was later shot to death after midnight.

Deputies said it is still unclear what led up to the shooting.

On Monday, the sheriff's office said they arrested Jamison Kocklear for the incident and charged him with first-degree murder.

The family is still reeling from their shock and said Maynor didn't know the suspect and was a hardworking young woman who rarely went to parties:

"Monica is never going to give me a grandbaby. I'll never get that from Monica. I'll never get a grandbaby from Monica. Somebody took that from me," Lisa Maynor said. "You took my soul from me."

As the family faces the holiday season without her, they're now demanding answers.

"People around here know something," Lisa Maynor said. "Contact Hoke County Sheriff's Department and tell me what I want to know."