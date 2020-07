Hoke County 'virtual tour' gives peek at what schools will look like this fall

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hoke County Schools are giving a first look at their Carolina Comeback.The school system offered a "virtual tour" of what schools will look like for students and teachers as they return to class during the COVID-19 pandemic.The tour was done at East Hoke Middle School in Raeford.Hoke County is one of the districts offering an in-person learning option this coming school year.Orange traffic cones create one-way travel lanes for social distancing.Face coverings will be required for anyone who enters the school, and temperature checks will be performed.