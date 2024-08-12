Boil water advisory still in effect for Hoke County; drinking water being provided

Drinking water will be provided to county residents for the next two days.

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A boil water advisory was issued for Hoke County Friday.

The regional water system is experiencing low pressure and outages in the distribution system. This is due to extended power outages and a potential waterline break.

Hoke County officials said low or no pressure in the water system increases the potential for back siphonage and bacteria in the water system.

On Monday and Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., drinking water will be provided to county residents at Elgin Memorial Park in Raeford and Sandy Grove Middle School in Lumber Bridge.