Craftsman Row Saloon is Philadelphia's most festive restaurant for the holidays

Craftsman Row Saloon's Christmas Pop-Up features 50,000 ornaments, thousands of lights, over 5,000 feet of garland, and 100 wreaths, transporting guests into a winter wonderland.

PHILADELPHIA -- Craftsman Row Saloon in Philadelphia has transformed its restaurant from floor to ceiling for its annual Christmas Pop-up.

The restaurant is owned by brother and sister duo, George and Vasiliki Tsiouris.

The pair has incorporated over 50,000 ornaments, thousands of lights, over 5,000 feet of garland, and 100 wreaths, 50 nutcrackers, and hundreds of deer and Santa dolls.

The menu is full of Christmas cheer as well with items like the Christmas Dinner Burger with everything you would want from grandma's Christmas table, including savory stuffing, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes fries and more.

Instagrammable cocktails are served at the bar like the 'Ornament-ini which is served in an actual ornament and the milkshakes like 'All I want' which features a holiday cookie and eggnog ice cream.