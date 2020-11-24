Health experts warn of heart risks during the holiday season

Health experts warn that the holidays could take a toll on your health.Researchers said deaths from cardiac and non-cardiac causes dramatically increase starting with Thanksgiving in November and continuing through January.Though doctors don't know exactly why, they suggests some possible reasons include changes in diet and alcohol consumption. There is also increased stress from things such as increased obligations, family interactions and strained finances.The American Heart Association reports the number of heart-related deaths in the U.S. go up by five percent during the end of the year holiday season.This year, with increased anxiety around celebrating safely and other pandemic-related concerns, experts encourage people to stay on top of their health habits and medications, especially those who are already at higher risk for heart disease and stroke.