Health & Fitness

Health experts warn of heart risks during the holiday season

By
Health experts warn that the holidays could take a toll on your health.

Researchers said deaths from cardiac and non-cardiac causes dramatically increase starting with Thanksgiving in November and continuing through January.

Though doctors don't know exactly why, they suggests some possible reasons include changes in diet and alcohol consumption. There is also increased stress from things such as increased obligations, family interactions and strained finances.

RELATED: Tips to manage stress for a happier Thanksgiving 2020

The American Heart Association reports the number of heart-related deaths in the U.S. go up by five percent during the end of the year holiday season.

This year, with increased anxiety around celebrating safely and other pandemic-related concerns, experts encourage people to stay on top of their health habits and medications, especially those who are already at higher risk for heart disease and stroke.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessncfyi holidaysthanksgivingchristmasheart attacku.s. & worldheart diseaseheart health
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper calls for mask wearing at all public places
LATEST: Number of NC counties in 'red zone' doubles
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
COVID testing sites inundated ahead of Thanksgiving
Fayetteville fraternity gifts 72 families with Thanksgiving meals
From food to decor, how to keep pets safe this holiday season
15 Texas relatives sick with COVID-19 after party 'feel guilty'
Show More
Tips for reducing stress for a happier Thanksgiving 2020
NC public schools see drop in students amid COVID-19 pandemic
Raleigh man among participants in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial
Duke basketball opener postponed; State, UNC hold their breath
Are you wearing your seat belt? The highway patrol is watching
More TOP STORIES News