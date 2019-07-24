Police seek help locating Holly Springs mother missing since March

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Holly Springs Police Department is searching for a mother who has been missing for nearly four months.Officers said Monica Moynan was last seen in March.She is 5' 1", 115 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. Recent, Facebook pictures indicate her hair had been dyed green. It is unclear the color of her hair when she went missing.A Facebook page that appears to belong to Moynan has posts on it as recent as July. It is unclear if police believe she posted them or if she is even using the platform.Those with information about Moynan's whereabouts are asked to contact the department at (919) 557-9111.