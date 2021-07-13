Man sought for smearing feces on 'Black Lives Matter' sign in Holly Springs 'hate crime,' police say

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Holly Springs police are looking to identify a person who committed a hate crime last week.Police said the crime happened on Thursday, July 8 in the 500 block of Wellspring Drive in the Bridgewater subdivision around 1 a.m.Authorities said a "Black Lives Matter" sign was taken from a homeowner's front garden and was left on the front porch smeared with feces.Doorbell video caught images of the suspect.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Ottaway at (919)567-4709 or (919)201-2691 or email her at melissa.ottaway@hollyspringsnc.gov.