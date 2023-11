Man killed in shooting near Cary

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies are investigating after a person was shot and killed on Holly Springs Road.

According to the Wake County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to calls about the shooting at around 8:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of Holly Springs Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect has been arrested.

