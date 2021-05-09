WATCH
barricade
Holly Springs possible shooting, barricade situation was 'false call,' sheriff's office says
WTVD
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office said a Sunday afternoon possible shooting and barricade situation turned out to be a false call.
Officials originally said deputies were responding to Hilbert Ridge Drive in Holly Springs due to a barricaded subject and possible shooting.
It was determined to be a false call and the scene is now clear.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
